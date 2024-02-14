Talbot turned aside five of seven shots in the third period after replacing David Rittich during Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Sabres.

Neither goalie got any support from the skaters in front of them, as the Kings came out flat and never recovered. Talbot got the hook himself in his last start Jan. 26 and has seen action in only three of the last nine games, allowing a brutal 10 goals on 56 shots, and he's showing little sign of regaining a form that would put him back in contention for the No. 1 job in the crease.