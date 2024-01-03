Talbot allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot's working through his worst stretch of the season -- he's lost three in a row despite allowing just seven goals in that span. The 36-year-old didn't get any help Tuesday, as the Kings looked outmatched by the Maple Leafs. Talbot is now at 14-8-3 with a 2.10 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 25 outings. Another tough matchup awaits Thursday versus the Red Wings in the last game of the Kings' home stand before a road trip back east.