Talbot turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Wild.

The veteran netminder fell behind early, but three straight Kings goals over the final five minutes of the first period put Talbot ahead for good. He's 2-1-0 to begin his Los Angeles tenure with a .916 save percentage, and while Talbot hasn't appeared in more than 49 games in a season since 2017-18, but he looks set to continue receiving the bulk of the starts in the crease ahead of Pheonix Copley until he shows signs of faltering.