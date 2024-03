Talbot stopped 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Talbot has three wins in his last four outings, and he's given up just six goals in that span. The Kings' defense did him plenty of favors Thursday, keeping the slumping Canucks in check throughout the contest. Talbot is up to 17-14-5 with a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 37 outings. The Kings' haven't completely turned things around, but both Talbot and David Rittich have played fairly well of late.