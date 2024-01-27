Talbot gave up three goals on 12 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Talbot was tagged for two goals by Logan O'Connor and one more from Nathan MacKinnon in the first period. David Rittich stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief over the final two frames. This was Talbot's 10th straight loss (0-7-3), and he's allowed at least three goals in eight of those defeats. The brutal slump has him down to 14-13-5 with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 32 outings, and it's also allowed Rittich to get more playing time.