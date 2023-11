Talbot will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Talbot has won his last three starts, allowing just three total goals on 80 shots in that span. The 36-year-old took a shootout loss versus Vegas on Oct. 28, stopping 27 of 30 shots in that contest. The Golden Knights suffered their first regulation loss of the season in their previous game, a 4-2 loss to the Ducks.