Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against Philadelphia.

Talbot has won his past four outings, which includes a 24-save shutout victory against the Flyers on Nov. 4. He has a 7-2-1 record this season with a 2.03 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 10 games played. Philadelphia is tied for 16th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per contest.