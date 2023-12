Talbot is expected to start in Saturday's road contest against Seattle, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot has a 12-5-2 record, 2.02 GAA and .927 save percentage in 19 contests. Although he's been dominant this campaign, he has lost his last two starts while allowing seven goals on 58 shots (.879 save percentage). The Kraken rank 27th offensively with 2.71 goals per game, so Talbot has a favorable matchup ahead of him as he looks to get back on track.