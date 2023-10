Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Toronto.

Talbot is coming off a 27-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas. He has a 3-2-1 record this season with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Maple Leafs have scored 28 goals through eight games this campaign.