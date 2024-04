Talbot is expected to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 2 on Wednesday, per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.

Talbot will seek revenge after allowing six goals on 44 shots en route to a 7-4 loss to the Oilers on Monday. He had a 27-20-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage in 54 regular-season appearances. Edmonton, which ranked fourth offensively with 3.56 goals per contest during the 2023-24 campaign, will continue to be a challenging opponent for the veteran goaltender.