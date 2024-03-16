Talbot posted a 28-save shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

The Kings stormed ahead 4-0 after the first period, making this a fairly easy win for Talbot. He has three shutouts on the year and 31 in his career. The 36-year-old goalie has been steady lately, allowing no more than three goals in any of his last 12 games, going 6-4-1 in that span. He's at 20-16-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 43 outings. David Rittich will get the start Saturday versus the Stars, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Talbot get a chance to repeat his performance when the Kings host the Blackhawks on Tuesday.