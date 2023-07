Talbot signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Los Angeles on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Talbot will get performance-based bonuses as well. Talbot spent last season with the Senators, going 17-14-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .898 save percentage. The 35-year-old netminder will battle Pheonix Copley for the No. 1 spot with the Kings in 2023-24.