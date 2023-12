Talbot is expected to start at home against Calgary on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot saved 28 of 30 shots in a 2-1 loss to Seattle in his last start Wednesday. While that lack of goal support soured an otherwise good night, he's having an amazing campaign overall with a 13-6-2 record, 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage in 21 appearances. The Flames rank 22nd offensively this year with 3.00 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Talbot.