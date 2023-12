Talbot is set to start in the road net against Edmonton on Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Thursday. He's 14-7-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 23 contests this year. The Oilers are tied for sixth offensively this campaign with 3.50 goals per game, so they'll be a challenging adversary for Talbot.