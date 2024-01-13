Talbot is set to start in Saturday's road game against Detroit, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Talbot has gone 0-3-3 over his last six appearances, though he did save a respectable 173 of 190 shots (.911 save percentage) in that span. He's having a strong campaign overall with a 14-9-5 record, 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage in 28 outings. However, Detroit tends to be a difficult matchup for opposing goaltenders -- the Red Wings rank seventh offensively this year with 3.51 goals per game.