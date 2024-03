Talbot is expected to start on the road versus the Canucks on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Talbot allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday, but he had won his previous two outings. Thursday's game will be a challenging one for Talbot, as the Canucks have scored 18 goals over their last six games, though they've won just once in that span.