Talbot is set to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Talbot saved 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 win over Calgary in his last start Saturday. He has a 14-6-2 record, 2.06 GAA and .925 save percentage in 22 contests this season. Vegas, which has a 21-10-5 record and is tied for 11th offensively with 3.33 goals per game, is a difficult adversary. However, Talbot held his own against the Golden Knights in his previous two starts against them this season, posting a 1.94 GAA and a .941 save percentage in those outings.