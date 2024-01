Talbot will defend the road crease versus Florida on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot has struggled since Christmas, going 0-3-2 since then. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder is having an outstanding season, going 14-9-4 with a sizzling 2.20 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Panthers should give Talbot all he can handle Thursday, as they are on an eight-game winning streak and have moved to within two points of the Eastern Conference leading Bruins.