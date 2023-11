Talbot is set to guard the road goal versus Ottawa on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Talbot has done well recently, posting a 2-0-1 record while kicking out 73 of 78 shots (.936 save percentage). That gives him a 4-2-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage in seven outings this year. Talbot played for the Senators last year, so he's very familiar with tonight's competition. Ottawa is in a three-way tie for third offensively with 4.00 goals per game this campaign.