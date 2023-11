Talbot is expected to start in Friday's road contest against Anaheim, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Talbot has won his last two starts while saving 59 of 61 shots (.967 save percentage) over that stretch. That brings him up to 9-3-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 13 outings this season. Anaheim is tied for 26th offensively with 2.84 goals per game.