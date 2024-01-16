Talbot is on track to defend the blue paint on the road versus Dallas on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot struggled in his last start Saturday against the Red Wings, surrendering five goals on 27 shots before being replaced by David Rittich at the start of the third period of the eventual 5-3 defeat. Talbot will try to shake off that poor performance and snap his personal seven-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 4.04 goals per game at home this year, second in the NHL.