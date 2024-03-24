Talbot allowed three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Talbot allowed two goals to Steven Stamkos in the final minute of the third period to squander a lead. It ended up not mattering all that much, as Vladislav Gavrikov scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Kings a win. This was Talbot's third straight win, a span in which he's allowed five goals. He's up to 22-16-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 45 appearances. The Kings begin a road trip in Vancouver on Monday.