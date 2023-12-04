Talbot turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Talbot gave up a goal to Josh Manson in the first period, but he blanked the Avalanche the rest of the way. Talbot has eight wins over his last 10 outings, and he's given up more than two goals just once in that span. The 36-year-old is up to a strong 11-4-1 record with a stellar 1.96 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 16 games. He's taken the No. 1 job and run with it, though he'll look to take the show on the road as the Kings play all four of their games over the next week in the Eastern time zone.