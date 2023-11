Talbot stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Talbot got back on track after losing his last outing, and he was able to end the Panthers' winning streak as well. The 36-year-old has won four of his five outings in November, allowing a total of eight goals in those games. He's up to 8-3-1 with a 2.11 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 12 appearances overall. Talbot will likely start again Saturday versus the Blues.