Talbot will defend the visiting crease in Chicago on Friday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Talbot has regained the No. 1 job with the Kings, as he has started seven of the last eight games. Talbot is 3-3-1 with a sparkling 2.30 GAA and an impressive .926 save percentage during that stretch. Overall, the 36-year-old is 19-16-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 2023-24. Talbot will take on the Blackhawks, who are averaging 2.18 goals, 32nd and last in the NHL.