Talbot will guard the road goal Monday in Game 1 versus the Oilers, according to Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

Talbot posted a 27-20-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 54 appearances during the regular season. He stopped 40 of 45 shots en route to a mark of 0-1-1 against Edmonton in 2023-24. The Oilers ranked fourth in the league during the regular season with 3.56 goals per contest.