Talbot was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, putting him on track to guard the road goal against the Blues on Wednesday.

Talbot was decent in his last start Saturday against the Stars, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he was ultimately stuck with a loss due in part to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a middling road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.23 goals at home this year, 14th in the NHL.