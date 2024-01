Talbot will guard the road goal Sunday against Washington, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot has gone 1-3-1 in his past five outings, surrendering 12 goals on 148 shots during that span. He has earned a 14-8-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 25 appearances. The Capitals rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.35 goals per contest.