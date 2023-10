Talbot will protect the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Talbot will make his regular-season debut for the Kings in this contest. The 36-year-old netminder had a mediocre season with the Senators last year with a 2.93 GAA, an .898 save percentage and a 17-14-2 record in 35 games. He'll be tested immediately against the Avalanche's strong offense.