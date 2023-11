Talbot will protect the home goal Wednesday versus the Capitals, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot is set to play for the first time since Friday, when he stopped 29 of 31 shots in a win over the Ducks. The 36-year-old has won seven of his last eight outings, posting a remarkable 1.50 GAA and a .949 save percentage in that span. The Capitals have a weak offense with 2.33 goals per game, so Talbot should have a good chance to keep rolling.