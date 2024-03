Talbot will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot will make his fourth start in the last six games. He's won five of his last nine outings, posting a sturdy 2.01 GAA and a .933 save percentage in that span. The 36-year-old will get a tough test Saturday from the Lightning, who have won five straight contests.