Talbot stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief of Pheonix Copley in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Talbot was responsible for the Coyotes' fourth goal, but the Kings were able to bounce back over the last two periods. The 36-year-old Talbot was in net for 51:04 of this contest, so it's unclear if he'll get the nod Saturday versus the Golden Knights -- the Kings have typically let a winning goalie get the next start. He's won three of his five appearances despite allowing 13 goals on 138 shots for a modest .906 save percentage.