Talbot stopped 37 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot extended his winning streak to four games with another outstanding performance. William Karlsson had Vegas' lone tally with 5:27 left in the third period. Talbot is now at 7-2-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 10 outings. After a slow start, he's been dialed in as the Kings' starter. While head coach Todd McLellan has kept a winning netminder between the pipes so far, Talbot's heavy workload Wednesday may earn him a night off Thursday versus the Penguins.