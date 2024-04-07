Talbot stopped 39 of 42 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Talbot has won six of his last eight outings, and two of those victories have been against Vancouver. The 36-year-old gave up a couple of goals in the third period, but the Kings' lead was never in serious danger. Talbot improved to 25-18-6 with a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 50 appearances this season. The Kings have confidence in both Talbot and David Rittich, so both goalies will likely see time over the team's last five regular-season games.