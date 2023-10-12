Talbot stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot handled most of the Avalanche's lineup, but their top-end talent decided the game. The 36-year-old netminder will have a chance at the No. 1 job this year, but Pheonix Copley is in the mix as well, and David Rittich is at AHL Ontario as a third option. Talbot probably won't see a starter's workload, and if his early performance lacks, Copley may get his chance to stake a claim to the crease. The Kings have another tough matchup set for Saturday at home against the Hurricanes.