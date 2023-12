Talbot stopped 24 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

This is just the fourth time this season Talbot has allowed four goals. The Kings led 2-0 after the first period before the Jets' top line took over the game across the final 40 minutes. Talbot dropped to 12-5-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Kings' next game is Saturday in Seattle, which would be a favorable matchup for Talbot should he make the start.