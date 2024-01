Talbot made 30 saves in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The back-and-forth contest was decided inside the final minute of the third period, as John Carlson's point shot deflected off the skate of Phillip Danault and over Talbot's shoulder. The netminder is 0-3-1 over his last four starts, but bad luck and a lack of goal support have been the biggest issues for him -- since the beginning of December, Talbot sports a 2.37 GAA and .914 save percentage but has just a 4-5-2 record to show for it.