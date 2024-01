Talbot is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Talbot was solid in his last start Saturday versus the Oilers, stopping 24 of 26 shots, but he ultimately came away with an overtime loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to return to the win column in a home matchup with a slumping Toronto team that's lost five of its last six games.