Talbot will get the starting nod in Vancouver on Monday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Talbot has picked up three consecutive wins, allowing just five goals on 76 shots during that stretch. He's given up three or fewer goals in 14 straight games; Talbot has registered a 2.22 GAA over that span. On the year, the 36-year-old owns a .917 save percentage through 45 games.