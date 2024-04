Talbot was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports, and will defend the home crease versus Vancouver on Saturday.

Talbot snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday, stopping 21 shots in a 5-2 win over Seattle. The veteran netminder is 24-18-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Talbot will have a tough matchup against the Canucks, who are atop the Pacific Division standings with 102 points, 11 better than the Kings.