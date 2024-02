Talbot will get the starting nod in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Talbot will make his first start since Jan. 26 He stopped five of seven shots in relief during Tuesday's loss to Buffalo. He's stuck in a brutal 0-7-3 stretch over his last 11 appearances, posting a 3.94 GAA during that span. Talbot is 14-13-5 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA this season.