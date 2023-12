Talbot will get the starting nod at home against the Avalanche on Sunday.

Talbot has won three of his last four outings and seven of his last nine. During that nine-game span, he's allowed just 14 total goals while posting a stellar .944 save percentage. He allowed two goals in Wednesday's loss to Washington but hasn't lost two straight games this season. Talbot is 10-4-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .928 save percentage.