Talbot will patrol the blue paint in Montreal on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Talbot has been sensational this season, going 11-4-1 with a scintillating 1.96 GAA and .930 save percentage. He has been a top-five goaltender in the NHL this season and has given up only seven goals on 138 shots in his last five games. The Canadiens are near the bottom of the rankings in goals per game and shots on goal as they are 27th and 28th respectively, averaging 2.80 goals and 28.5 shots.