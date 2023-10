Talbot stopped 26 of 27 shots in the Kings' 5-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Talbot was perfect until just over a minute left in the third period when Mark Scheifele spoiled the shutout. This was a nice bounce-back performance for the first-year King after giving up four goals to Colorado in the season opener. He should continue to split the net with Pheonix Copley moving forward.