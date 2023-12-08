Talbot made 24 saves in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Thursday.

When you're a fit, you're a fit. Talbot's style is the perfect fit in the Kings system, and the 36-year-old has delivered a 12-4-1 record this season, along with a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Talbot's road record is a sparkling 9-0-0 this season, and that ties the NHL record for longest season-opening road win streak by a netminder. He's now in the record books alongside the great Glenn Hall of Chicago, who went 9-0-0 on the road to start the 1965-66 season.