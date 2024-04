Talbot allowed six goals on 40 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Talbot has given up a total of 16 tallies over three games in the first round, so he's lucky the Kings are only down 2-1 in the series. The 36-year-old's play has been lackluster, but he's not getting a ton of help from his defense. Game 4 is Sunday, but it's unclear if the Kings will stick with Talbot much longer if he continues to struggle, which could open the door for David Rittich to get a look.