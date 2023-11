Talbot made 24 saves in a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

He was triumphant in his return to Ottawa, where he started 32 games last season. Talbot, who turned 36 over the summer, is 5-2-1 in seven starts with a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage. Yes, there are worries that the oft-injured Talbot is too fragile to carry the Kings the whole season. But he seems healthy and strong behind a big, defensive-minded team that knows how to score.