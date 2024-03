Talbot stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

It was a back-and-forth game, but the Kings came out on top thanks to Kevin Fiala's tally in the extra session. Talbot has given up three or fewer goalies in each of his last nine appearances, winning five of them. For the season, the 36-year-old netminder is at 19-14-6 with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 40 games. The Kings have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Stars on Saturday.