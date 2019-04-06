Kings' Carl Grundstrom: Active in loss
Grundstrom scored a goal on six shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
The six shots were a career high for Grundstrom, and he now has five goals in 14 games in his rookie year. He's also at 37 hits this season, as the Swedish winger has shown a strong physical side to his game.
