Grundstrom (lower body) was assigned to AHL Ontario on a conditioning loan Saturday.

Grundstrom's missed LA's last 29 games after suffering an injury on Feb. 13. The 26-year-old center will head to AHL Ontario for a condoning stint, opening up a chance for him to return to the NHL prior to the Kings' season finale on Thursday. Grundstrom has eight goals, 12 points and 115 hits in 50 games in a bottom-six role this season.